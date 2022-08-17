Birla Tyres Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 93.17% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Tyres are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 93.17% from Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.90 crore in June 2022 up 50.27% from Rs. 60.12 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.96 crore in June 2022 up 43.35% from Rs. 10.52 crore in June 2021.
Birla Tyres shares closed at 4.20 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -82.20% returns over the last 6 months and -83.40% over the last 12 months.
|Birla Tyres
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.20
|1.04
|2.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.20
|1.04
|2.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.45
|6.04
|1.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.68
|-2.56
|8.63
|Depreciation
|6.36
|46.07
|7.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.24
|3.94
|4.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.53
|-52.45
|-19.26
|Other Income
|0.21
|4.49
|1.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.32
|-47.96
|-18.23
|Interest
|17.58
|6.73
|41.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-29.90
|-54.69
|-60.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-390.26
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-29.90
|-444.95
|-60.12
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-29.90
|-444.95
|-60.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-29.90
|-444.95
|-60.12
|Equity Share Capital
|142.59
|142.59
|142.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.10
|-31.20
|-4.22
|Diluted EPS
|-2.10
|-31.20
|-4.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.10
|-31.20
|-4.22
|Diluted EPS
|-2.10
|-31.20
|-4.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited