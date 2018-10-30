Binani Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, down 83.2% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binani Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in September 2018 down 83.2% from Rs. 3.81 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2018 down 5200% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2018 down 721.74% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2017.
Binani Ind shares closed at 80.95 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -5.54% returns over the last 6 months and -2.29% over the last 12 months.
|
|Binani Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.64
|0.58
|3.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.64
|0.58
|3.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.78
|1.18
|1.87
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.23
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.93
|1.73
|2.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.24
|-2.56
|-0.45
|Other Income
|0.64
|0.04
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.60
|-2.52
|0.03
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.60
|-2.52
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.60
|-2.52
|0.03
|Tax
|-0.07
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.53
|-2.52
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.53
|-2.52
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|31.38
|31.38
|31.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|-0.80
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|-0.80
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|-0.80
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|-0.80
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|1.49
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|47.38
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|1.65
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|52.62
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited