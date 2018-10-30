Binani Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, down 83.2% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in September 2018 down 83.2% from Rs. 3.81 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2018 down 5200% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2018 down 721.74% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2017.

Binani Ind shares closed at 80.95 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -5.54% returns over the last 6 months and -2.29% over the last 12 months.