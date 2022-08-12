Binani Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 30.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in June 2022 up 30.96% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022 up 22.77% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022 up 2600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Binani Ind shares closed at 5.55 on May 26, 2020 (NSE)