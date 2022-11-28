English
    BIL Continental Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, down 12.12% Y-o-Y

    November 28, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BIL Continental are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore in September 2022 down 12.12% from Rs. 4.33 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 341.27% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.

    BIL Continental shares closed at 18.70 on November 04, 2022 (BSE)

    BIL Continental
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.802.874.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.802.874.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.320.560.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.952.073.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.55-0.56-0.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.060.08
    Depreciation0.020.020.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.630.500.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.260.220.38
    Other Income--0.040.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.260.260.39
    Interest0.290.240.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.020.01
    Exceptional Items--0.00--
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.020.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.020.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.020.01
    Equity Share Capital4.804.804.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.050.03
    Diluted EPS-0.060.050.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.050.03
    Diluted EPS-0.060.050.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 28, 2022 09:00 am