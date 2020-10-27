Bharti Infratel Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,766.40 crore, up 5.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,766.40 crore in September 2020 up 5.88% from Rs. 1,668.30 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 732.60 crore in September 2020 down 23.96% from Rs. 963.50 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 929.20 crore in September 2020 up 0.39% from Rs. 925.60 crore in September 2019.

Bharti Infratel EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.96 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.21 in September 2019.

Bharti Infratel shares closed at 188.35 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.66% returns over the last 6 months and -11.26% over the last 12 months.