Bharat Gears Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 186.63 crore, up 45.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.63 crore in September 2021 up 45.53% from Rs. 128.24 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.95 crore in September 2021 up 484.06% from Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.24 crore in September 2021 up 70.02% from Rs. 10.14 crore in September 2020.

Bharat Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 8.54 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.23 in September 2020.

Bharat Gears shares closed at 185.40 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 146.87% returns over the last 6 months and 291.72% over the last 12 months.