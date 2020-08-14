Bharat Gears Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 49.26 crore, down 57.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 49.26 crore in June 2020 down 57.12% from Rs. 114.88 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.14 crore in June 2020 down 86.91% from Rs. 7.03 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2020 down 360.99% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2019.
Bharat Gears shares closed at 58.50 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.03% returns over the last 6 months and -8.31% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Gears
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|49.26
|110.61
|114.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|49.26
|110.61
|114.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.67
|56.55
|53.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.04
|-0.03
|5.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.71
|19.84
|24.12
|Depreciation
|6.26
|6.55
|6.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.02
|28.09
|30.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.44
|-0.39
|-5.64
|Other Income
|0.50
|2.13
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.94
|1.74
|-5.24
|Interest
|5.48
|5.12
|5.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.42
|-3.38
|-10.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.42
|-3.38
|-10.80
|Tax
|-2.28
|-1.20
|-3.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.14
|-2.18
|-7.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.14
|-2.18
|-7.03
|Equity Share Capital
|9.31
|9.31
|9.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.12
|-2.34
|-7.86
|Diluted EPS
|-14.12
|-2.34
|-7.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.12
|-2.34
|-7.86
|Diluted EPS
|-14.12
|-2.34
|-7.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm