Bharat Gears Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 49.26 crore, down 57.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.26 crore in June 2020 down 57.12% from Rs. 114.88 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.14 crore in June 2020 down 86.91% from Rs. 7.03 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2020 down 360.99% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2019.

Bharat Gears shares closed at 58.50 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.03% returns over the last 6 months and -8.31% over the last 12 months.