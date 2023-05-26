English
    Bharat Bijlee Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 429.78 crore, up 23.04% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Bijlee are:

    Net Sales at Rs 429.78 crore in March 2023 up 23.04% from Rs. 349.30 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.86 crore in March 2023 up 131.35% from Rs. 11.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.08 crore in March 2023 up 98.99% from Rs. 23.66 crore in March 2022.

    Bharat Bijlee EPS has increased to Rs. 47.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.54 in March 2022.

    Bharat Bijlee shares closed at 2,878.95 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.25% returns over the last 6 months and 106.24% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Bijlee
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations429.78388.03349.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations429.78388.03349.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials317.23278.70207.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.257.113.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.01-0.9459.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.4541.4438.64
    Depreciation3.323.303.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.1329.1026.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.4129.3211.25
    Other Income8.357.099.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.7636.4120.63
    Interest6.905.844.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.8630.5715.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.8630.5715.86
    Tax10.007.484.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.8623.0911.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.8623.0911.61
    Equity Share Capital5.655.655.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS47.5340.8520.54
    Diluted EPS47.5340.8520.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS47.5340.8520.54
    Diluted EPS47.5340.8520.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 06:23 pm