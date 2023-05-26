Bharat Bijlee Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 429.78 crore, up 23.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 429.78 crore in March 2023 up 23.04% from Rs. 349.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.86 crore in March 2023 up 131.35% from Rs. 11.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.08 crore in March 2023 up 98.99% from Rs. 23.66 crore in March 2022.

Bharat Bijlee EPS has increased to Rs. 47.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.54 in March 2022.

Bharat Bijlee shares closed at 2,878.95 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.25% returns over the last 6 months and 106.24% over the last 12 months.