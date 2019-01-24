Bharat Bijlee Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 224.76 crore, down 1.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 224.76 crore in December 2018 down 1.3% from Rs. 227.71 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.01 crore in December 2018 up 34.82% from Rs. 9.65 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.31 crore in December 2018 up 33.28% from Rs. 18.24 crore in December 2017.

Bharat Bijlee EPS has increased to Rs. 23.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 17.07 in December 2017.

Bharat Bijlee shares closed at 1,092.70 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.18% returns over the last 6 months and -21.27% over the last 12 months.