Bhansali Eng Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 301.20 crore, down 32.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.20 crore in March 2023 down 32.42% from Rs. 445.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.26 crore in March 2023 down 80.54% from Rs. 73.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.91 crore in March 2023 down 71.65% from Rs. 105.50 crore in March 2022.

Bhansali Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.41 in March 2022.

Bhansali Eng shares closed at 136.25 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.54% returns over the last 6 months and 19.62% over the last 12 months.