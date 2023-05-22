English
    Bhansali Eng Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 301.20 crore, down 32.42% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhansali Engineering Polymers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 301.20 crore in March 2023 down 32.42% from Rs. 445.67 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.26 crore in March 2023 down 80.54% from Rs. 73.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.91 crore in March 2023 down 71.65% from Rs. 105.50 crore in March 2022.

    Bhansali Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.41 in March 2022.

    Bhansali Eng shares closed at 136.25 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.54% returns over the last 6 months and 19.62% over the last 12 months.

    Bhansali Engineering Polymers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations301.20338.97445.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations301.20338.97445.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials196.75200.71235.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.4435.4073.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--18.38-10.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.5911.3215.71
    Depreciation2.442.512.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.3431.7830.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.6438.8798.57
    Other Income7.836.984.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.4745.86103.04
    Interest0.090.130.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.3845.72103.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.3845.72103.00
    Tax13.3112.4029.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.0733.3273.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.0733.3273.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.180.220.16
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.2633.5473.27
    Equity Share Capital16.5916.5916.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.862.024.41
    Diluted EPS0.862.024.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.862.024.41
    Diluted EPS0.862.024.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

