English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bhansali Eng Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 294.48 crore, down 12.72% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhansali Engineering Polymers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 294.48 crore in June 2023 down 12.72% from Rs. 337.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.51 crore in June 2023 up 5.8% from Rs. 47.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.09 crore in June 2023 up 2.92% from Rs. 67.13 crore in June 2022.

    Bhansali Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.88 in June 2022.

    Bhansali Eng shares closed at 93.10 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.75% returns over the last 6 months and 30.34% over the last 12 months.

    Bhansali Engineering Polymers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations294.48301.20337.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations294.48301.20337.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials198.54196.75229.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.7521.445.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.43---5.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.338.5914.24
    Depreciation2.452.442.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.7352.3432.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.1119.6457.85
    Other Income12.537.836.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.6427.4764.68
    Interest0.050.090.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.5927.3864.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax66.5927.3864.59
    Tax16.2713.3117.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.3214.0747.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.3214.0747.53
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.180.180.21
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates50.5114.2647.74
    Equity Share Capital24.8916.5916.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.030.862.88
    Diluted EPS2.030.862.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.030.862.88
    Diluted EPS2.030.862.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bhansali Eng #Bhansali Engineering Polymers #Earnings First-Cut #Petrochemicals #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!