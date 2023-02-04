English
    Bemco Hydraulic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.30 crore, down 52.38% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bemco Hydraulics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.30 crore in December 2022 down 52.38% from Rs. 19.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 60.16% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 down 64.19% from Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2021.

    Bemco Hydraulics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.3015.5419.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.3015.5419.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.806.5410.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.810.241.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.032.532.89
    Depreciation0.190.200.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.861.881.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.234.143.19
    Other Income-0.110.210.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.114.363.39
    Interest0.430.300.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.684.062.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.684.062.94
    Tax0.140.381.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.553.671.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.553.671.38
    Equity Share Capital2.192.192.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.5116.806.29
    Diluted EPS2.5116.806.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.5116.806.29
    Diluted EPS2.5116.806.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited