Bemco Hydraulic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.30 crore, down 52.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.30 crore in December 2022 down 52.38% from Rs. 19.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 60.16% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 down 64.19% from Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2021.

Bemco Hydraulic EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.29 in December 2021.

