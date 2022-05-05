Banswara Syntex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 367.37 crore, up 44.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 367.37 crore in March 2022 up 44.55% from Rs. 254.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.45 crore in March 2022 up 15.78% from Rs. 16.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.36 crore in March 2022 up 22.77% from Rs. 39.39 crore in March 2021.

Banswara Syntex EPS has increased to Rs. 11.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.81 in March 2021.

Banswara Syntex shares closed at 274.00 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.89% returns over the last 6 months and 166.54% over the last 12 months.