Banswara Syntex Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 303.20 crore, up 34.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 303.20 crore in December 2021 up 34.42% from Rs. 225.55 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2021 up 0.29% from Rs. 11.87 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.37 crore in December 2021 up 2.02% from Rs. 32.71 crore in December 2020.

Banswara Syntex EPS has increased to Rs. 7.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.44 in December 2020.

Banswara Syntex shares closed at 274.40 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.33% returns over the last 6 months and 162.08% over the last 12 months.