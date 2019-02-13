Bansisons Tea Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 14.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in December 2018 up 14.69% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 47.64% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 44.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.

Bansisons Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2017.

Bansisons Tea shares closed at 9.05 on November 13, 2017 (BSE)