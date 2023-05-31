English
    Bannari A Spg Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 380.15 crore, down 18.03% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 380.15 crore in March 2023 down 18.03% from Rs. 463.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.27 crore in March 2023 down 2925.86% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.72 crore in March 2023 down 61.89% from Rs. 22.88 crore in March 2022.

    Bannari A Spg shares closed at 41.20 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.26% returns over the last 6 months and -29.81% over the last 12 months.

    Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations380.15289.46463.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations380.15289.46463.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials228.48239.22327.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.180.190.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks65.57-35.318.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.6539.7751.28
    Depreciation9.898.499.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.7740.3654.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.41-3.2611.40
    Other Income4.231.951.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.17-1.3012.95
    Interest13.8414.5912.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.01-15.900.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-15.01-15.900.94
    Tax-4.85-4.801.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.16-11.10-1.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.16-11.10-1.03
    Minority Interest-0.11-2.310.69
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-10.27-13.41-0.34
    Equity Share Capital32.4232.4232.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.58-2.07-1.23
    Diluted EPS-1.58-2.07-1.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.58-2.07-1.23
    Diluted EPS-1.58-2.07-1.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bannari A Spg #Bannari Amman Spinning Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - General
    first published: May 31, 2023 12:26 pm