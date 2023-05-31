Bannari A Spg Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 380.15 crore, down 18.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 380.15 crore in March 2023 down 18.03% from Rs. 463.76 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.27 crore in March 2023 down 2925.86% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.72 crore in March 2023 down 61.89% from Rs. 22.88 crore in March 2022.
Bannari A Spg shares closed at 41.20 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.26% returns over the last 6 months and -29.81% over the last 12 months.
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|380.15
|289.46
|463.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|380.15
|289.46
|463.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|228.48
|239.22
|327.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.18
|0.19
|0.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|65.57
|-35.31
|8.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|41.65
|39.77
|51.28
|Depreciation
|9.89
|8.49
|9.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.77
|40.36
|54.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.41
|-3.26
|11.40
|Other Income
|4.23
|1.95
|1.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.17
|-1.30
|12.95
|Interest
|13.84
|14.59
|12.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.01
|-15.90
|0.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.01
|-15.90
|0.94
|Tax
|-4.85
|-4.80
|1.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.16
|-11.10
|-1.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.16
|-11.10
|-1.03
|Minority Interest
|-0.11
|-2.31
|0.69
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-10.27
|-13.41
|-0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|32.42
|32.42
|32.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.58
|-2.07
|-1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-1.58
|-2.07
|-1.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.58
|-2.07
|-1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-1.58
|-2.07
|-1.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited