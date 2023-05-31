Bannari A Spg Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 380.15 crore, down 18.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 380.15 crore in March 2023 down 18.03% from Rs. 463.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.27 crore in March 2023 down 2925.86% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.72 crore in March 2023 down 61.89% from Rs. 22.88 crore in March 2022.

Bannari A Spg shares closed at 41.20 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.26% returns over the last 6 months and -29.81% over the last 12 months.