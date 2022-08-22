BAMPSL Sec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 6.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 6.21% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 290.8% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 250% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

BAMPSL Sec shares closed at 7.39 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 68.34% returns over the last 6 months and 187.55% over the last 12 months.