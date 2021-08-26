BAMPSL Sec Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 83.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 83.58% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 111.7% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 108.7% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2020.

BAMPSL Sec shares closed at 2.96 on August 25, 2021 (BSE)