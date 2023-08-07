Balrampur Chini Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,389.62 crore, up 28.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,389.62 crore in June 2023 up 28.66% from Rs. 1,080.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.33 crore in June 2023 up 496.79% from Rs. 11.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.37 crore in June 2023 up 197.64% from Rs. 58.92 crore in June 2022.

Balrampur Chini EPS has increased to Rs. 3.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2022.

Balrampur Chini shares closed at 412.70 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.01% returns over the last 6 months and 13.22% over the last 12 months.