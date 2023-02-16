English
    Balaji Telefilm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.35 crore, up 148.95% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balaji Telefilms are:

    Net Sales at Rs 158.35 crore in December 2022 up 148.95% from Rs. 63.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.44 crore in December 2022 up 166.22% from Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.26 crore in December 2022 up 128.65% from Rs. 10.61 crore in December 2021.

    Balaji Telefilm EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in December 2021.

    Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 47.65 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.21% returns over the last 6 months and -37.14% over the last 12 months.

    Balaji Telefilms
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations158.35144.2663.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations158.35144.2663.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials132.13107.2959.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.7215.18-16.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.643.743.92
    Depreciation1.913.113.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.4915.986.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.90-1.037.04
    Other Income5.451.750.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.350.717.47
    Interest2.771.280.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.58-0.577.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.58-0.577.28
    Tax5.14-0.201.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.44-0.375.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.44-0.375.43
    Equity Share Capital20.2320.2320.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.43-0.040.54
    Diluted EPS1.42-0.040.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.43-0.040.54
    Diluted EPS1.42-0.040.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

