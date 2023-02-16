Balaji Telefilm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.35 crore, up 148.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.35 crore in December 2022 up 148.95% from Rs. 63.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.44 crore in December 2022 up 166.22% from Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.26 crore in December 2022 up 128.65% from Rs. 10.61 crore in December 2021.

Balaji Telefilm EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in December 2021.

Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 47.65 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.21% returns over the last 6 months and -37.14% over the last 12 months.