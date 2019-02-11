Bafna Pharma Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.07 crore, up 20.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.07 crore in December 2018 up 20.37% from Rs. 10.86 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018 down 99.57% from Rs. 28.09 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2018 down 95.2% from Rs. 30.82 crore in December 2017.

Bafna Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 15.06 in December 2017.

Bafna Pharma shares closed at 8.90 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -59.64% returns over the last 6 months and -64.47% over the last 12 months.