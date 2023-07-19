English
    Avantel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.90 crore, up 155.3% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avantel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.90 crore in June 2023 up 155.3% from Rs. 26.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.69 crore in June 2023 up 72.73% from Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.96 crore in June 2023 up 86.77% from Rs. 8.01 crore in June 2022.

    Avantel EPS has increased to Rs. 5.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.10 in June 2022.

    Avantel shares closed at 867.10 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 109.70% returns over the last 6 months and 217.21% over the last 12 months.

    Avantel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.9052.3826.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.9052.3826.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.3121.8016.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.57-1.47-6.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.984.693.26
    Depreciation1.401.361.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.218.415.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.4317.586.66
    Other Income0.130.090.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.5617.676.78
    Interest1.491.510.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.0716.166.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.0716.166.10
    Tax3.395.621.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.6910.545.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.6910.545.03
    Equity Share Capital16.2216.2216.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.366.503.10
    Diluted EPS5.366.503.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.366.503.10
    Diluted EPS5.366.503.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Avantel #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:11 am

