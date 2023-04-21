English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT: Watch Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Avantel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.53 crore, up 12.47% Y-o-Y

    April 21, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Avantel are:Net Sales at Rs 52.53 crore in March 2023 up 12.47% from Rs. 46.71 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.69 crore in March 2023 up 59.5% from Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.23 crore in March 2023 up 90.69% from Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2022.
    Avantel EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.98 in March 2022.Avantel shares closed at 492.70 on April 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 66.17% returns over the last 6 months and 63.96% over the last 12 months.
    Avantel
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.5338.7146.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.5338.7146.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.0120.9223.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.47-4.594.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.024.423.71
    Depreciation1.531.521.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.846.756.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.619.687.88
    Other Income0.090.280.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.709.968.40
    Interest1.511.550.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.198.427.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.198.427.96
    Tax5.501.731.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.696.696.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.696.696.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.696.696.08
    Equity Share Capital16.2216.224.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.984.1214.98
    Diluted EPS5.984.1214.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.984.1214.98
    Diluted EPS5.984.1214.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Avantel #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Apr 21, 2023 04:00 pm