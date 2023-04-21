Avantel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.53 crore, up 12.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Avantel are:Net Sales at Rs 52.53 crore in March 2023 up 12.47% from Rs. 46.71 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.69 crore in March 2023 up 59.5% from Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.23 crore in March 2023 up 90.69% from Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2022.
Avantel EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.98 in March 2022.
|Avantel shares closed at 492.70 on April 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 66.17% returns over the last 6 months and 63.96% over the last 12 months.
|Avantel
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|52.53
|38.71
|46.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|52.53
|38.71
|46.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.01
|20.92
|23.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.47
|-4.59
|4.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.02
|4.42
|3.71
|Depreciation
|1.53
|1.52
|1.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.84
|6.75
|6.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.61
|9.68
|7.88
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.28
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.70
|9.96
|8.40
|Interest
|1.51
|1.55
|0.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|15.19
|8.42
|7.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|15.19
|8.42
|7.96
|Tax
|5.50
|1.73
|1.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.69
|6.69
|6.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.69
|6.69
|6.08
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|9.69
|6.69
|6.08
|Equity Share Capital
|16.22
|16.22
|4.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.98
|4.12
|14.98
|Diluted EPS
|5.98
|4.12
|14.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.98
|4.12
|14.98
|Diluted EPS
|5.98
|4.12
|14.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited