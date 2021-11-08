Automotive Axle Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 308.94 crore, up 82.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 308.94 crore in September 2021 up 82.58% from Rs. 169.20 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.14 crore in September 2021 up 68.42% from Rs. 6.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.19 crore in September 2021 up 103.96% from Rs. 11.37 crore in September 2020.

Automotive Axle EPS has increased to Rs. 6.71 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.98 in September 2020.

Automotive Axle shares closed at 1,403.90 on November 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.39% returns over the last 6 months and 102.79% over the last 12 months.