    Automotive Axle Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 655.78 crore, up 75.16% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automotive Axles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 655.78 crore in December 2022 up 75.16% from Rs. 374.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.68 crore in December 2022 up 155.92% from Rs. 19.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.12 crore in December 2022 up 116.23% from Rs. 36.59 crore in December 2021.

    Automotive Axles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations655.78474.72374.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations655.78474.72374.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials474.29354.37272.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.27-16.36-9.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.4929.6728.35
    Depreciation10.3710.349.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.5056.6047.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.4040.1025.65
    Other Income1.351.191.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.7541.2927.32
    Interest0.810.750.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.9440.5526.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax67.9440.5526.79
    Tax17.2610.426.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.6830.1319.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.6830.1319.80
    Equity Share Capital15.1115.1115.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.5419.3413.10
    Diluted EPS33.5419.3413.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.5419.3413.10
    Diluted EPS33.5419.3413.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited