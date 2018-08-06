Astron Paper & standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 80.41 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 80.41 76.97 50.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 80.41 76.97 50.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 38.96 44.15 31.61 Purchase of Traded Goods 9.86 4.45 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.98 -1.92 -0.43 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.46 2.88 2.02 Depreciation 0.98 0.96 0.90 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 15.36 17.93 10.34 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.82 8.52 5.81 Other Income 0.15 0.39 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.97 8.91 5.82 Interest 1.95 1.83 2.37 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.02 7.08 3.45 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 8.02 7.08 3.45 Tax 2.82 1.90 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.20 5.18 3.45 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.20 5.18 3.45 Equity Share Capital 46.50 46.50 32.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.12 0.98 -- Diluted EPS 1.12 0.98 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.12 0.98 -- Diluted EPS 1.12 0.98 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited