    Astra Microwave Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.87 crore, up 9.95% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astra Microwave Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 218.87 crore in December 2022 up 9.95% from Rs. 199.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.27 crore in December 2022 up 149.63% from Rs. 12.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.53 crore in December 2022 up 98% from Rs. 27.54 crore in December 2021.

    Astra Microwave Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations218.87170.90199.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations218.87170.90199.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials130.17120.66195.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.28-18.81-56.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.4318.2718.39
    Depreciation5.935.755.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.5810.2815.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.0434.7520.38
    Other Income1.562.041.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.6036.7921.72
    Interest7.846.605.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.7630.1916.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.7630.1916.32
    Tax10.497.604.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.2722.5912.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.2722.5912.13
    Equity Share Capital17.3217.3217.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.502.611.40
    Diluted EPS3.502.611.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.502.611.40
    Diluted EPS3.502.611.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
