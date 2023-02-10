Astra Microwave Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.87 crore, up 9.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.87 crore in December 2022 up 9.95% from Rs. 199.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.27 crore in December 2022 up 149.63% from Rs. 12.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.53 crore in December 2022 up 98% from Rs. 27.54 crore in December 2021.

Astra Microwave EPS has increased to Rs. 3.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.40 in December 2021.

Astra Microwave shares closed at 279.90 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.29% returns over the last 6 months and 27.31% over the last 12 months.