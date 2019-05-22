Assoc Stone Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 59.53 crore, up 4.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.53 crore in March 2019 up 4.47% from Rs. 56.99 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2019 up 41.59% from Rs. 7.18 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.45 crore in March 2019 up 40.95% from Rs. 13.09 crore in March 2018.

Assoc Stone EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.87 in March 2018.

Assoc Stone shares closed at 12.02 on May 21, 2019 (BSE) and has given -27.15% returns over the last 6 months and -58.34% over the last 12 months.