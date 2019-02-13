Assam Company Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 52.06 crore, down 18.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.06 crore in December 2018 down 18.66% from Rs. 64.01 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 383.46 crore in December 2018 up 1692.39% from Rs. 24.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 408.19 crore in December 2018 up 4051.5% from Rs. 10.33 crore in December 2017.

Assam Company EPS has increased to Rs. 12.38 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.78 in December 2017.

Assam Company shares closed at 2.00 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -56.99% returns over the last 6 months and -62.96% over the last 12 months.