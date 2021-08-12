Asian Hotels Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.14 crore, up 62.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.14 crore in June 2021 up 62.85% from Rs. 8.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.08 crore in June 2021 down 38.19% from Rs. 29.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.48 crore in June 2021 up 6.88% from Rs. 10.18 crore in June 2020.

Asian Hotels shares closed at 80.15 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.73% returns over the last 6 months and 42.49% over the last 12 months.