    Asian Hotels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.82 crore, up 72.9% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (North) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.82 crore in September 2022 up 72.9% from Rs. 34.60 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.85 crore in September 2022 down 33.02% from Rs. 22.44 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.43 crore in September 2022 up 45.98% from Rs. 6.46 crore in September 2021.

    Asian Hotels shares closed at 91.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.02% returns over the last 6 months and 9.99% over the last 12 months.

    Asian Hotels (North)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.8253.4534.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.8253.4534.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.127.926.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.8412.2010.69
    Depreciation5.835.913.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.8030.2713.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.22-2.850.01
    Other Income0.380.142.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.60-2.712.50
    Interest33.4430.7324.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-29.84-33.43-22.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-29.84-33.43-22.44
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-29.84-33.43-22.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-29.84-33.43-22.44
    Minority Interest-0.01----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-29.85-33.43-22.44
    Equity Share Capital19.4519.4519.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.34-17.19-11.53
    Diluted EPS-15.34-17.19-11.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.34-17.19-11.53
    Diluted EPS-15.34-17.19-11.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

