Asian Hotels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.82 crore, up 72.9% Y-o-Y
November 12, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (North) are:
Net Sales at Rs 59.82 crore in September 2022 up 72.9% from Rs. 34.60 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.85 crore in September 2022 down 33.02% from Rs. 22.44 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.43 crore in September 2022 up 45.98% from Rs. 6.46 crore in September 2021.
Asian Hotels shares closed at 91.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.02% returns over the last 6 months and 9.99% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Hotels (North)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|59.82
|53.45
|34.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|59.82
|53.45
|34.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.12
|7.92
|6.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.84
|12.20
|10.69
|Depreciation
|5.83
|5.91
|3.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.80
|30.27
|13.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.22
|-2.85
|0.01
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.14
|2.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.60
|-2.71
|2.50
|Interest
|33.44
|30.73
|24.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-29.84
|-33.43
|-22.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-29.84
|-33.43
|-22.44
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-29.84
|-33.43
|-22.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-29.84
|-33.43
|-22.44
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-29.85
|-33.43
|-22.44
|Equity Share Capital
|19.45
|19.45
|19.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.34
|-17.19
|-11.53
|Diluted EPS
|-15.34
|-17.19
|-11.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.34
|-17.19
|-11.53
|Diluted EPS
|-15.34
|-17.19
|-11.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited