Asian Hotels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.82 crore, up 72.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.82 crore in September 2022 up 72.9% from Rs. 34.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.85 crore in September 2022 down 33.02% from Rs. 22.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.43 crore in September 2022 up 45.98% from Rs. 6.46 crore in September 2021.

Asian Hotels shares closed at 91.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.02% returns over the last 6 months and 9.99% over the last 12 months.