Asian Hotel (E) Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.76 crore, up 14.27% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (East) are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.76 crore in March 2022 up 14.27% from Rs. 25.17 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.32 crore in March 2022 down 176.77% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2022 down 270.7% from Rs. 3.55 crore in March 2021.
Asian Hotel (E) shares closed at 232.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.01% returns over the last 6 months and 32.42% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Hotels (East)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.76
|32.77
|25.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.76
|32.77
|25.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.26
|5.15
|3.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|2.67
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.48
|7.37
|6.93
|Depreciation
|4.92
|4.87
|4.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.64
|14.56
|14.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.22
|0.82
|-4.24
|Other Income
|1.24
|3.66
|3.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.98
|4.48
|-1.09
|Interest
|3.87
|3.80
|3.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.85
|0.68
|-4.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.85
|0.68
|-4.75
|Tax
|-0.52
|1.47
|0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.33
|-0.79
|-5.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.01
|--
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.32
|-0.79
|-5.17
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-14.32
|-0.79
|-5.17
|Equity Share Capital
|11.53
|11.53
|11.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.43
|-0.69
|-4.49
|Diluted EPS
|-12.43
|-0.69
|-4.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.43
|-0.69
|-4.49
|Diluted EPS
|-12.43
|-0.69
|-4.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited