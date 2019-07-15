Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT may dip 17.2% YoY to Rs. 52.9 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Ashoka Buildcon to report net profit at Rs. 52.9 crore, down 17.2% year-on-year (down 24.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13 percent Y-o-Y (down 22.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 772.4 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 19.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 22.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 97.2 crore.

