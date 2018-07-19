Ashoka Buildcon Q1 PAT may dip 3.5% YoY to Rs. 60 cr: HDFC

HDFC has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Construction & Infra sector. The brokerage house expects Ashoka Buildcon to report net profit at Rs. 60 crore down 3.5% year-on-year (down 43.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 3.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 700 crore, according to HDFC.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 9.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 88 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.