Ashok Alco-Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore, up 3897.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore in March 2023 up 3897.22% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2023 up 1412.46% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2023 up 1278.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

Ashok Alco-Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.

Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 91.24 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.81% returns over the last 6 months and 7.40% over the last 12 months.