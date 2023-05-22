Ashok Alco-Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore, up 3897.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashok Alco-Chem are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore in March 2023 up 3897.22% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2023 up 1412.46% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2023 up 1278.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.
Ashok Alco-Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.
Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 91.24 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.81% returns over the last 6 months and 7.40% over the last 12 months.
|Ashok Alco-Chem
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.18
|6.39
|0.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.18
|6.39
|0.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.92
|6.12
|0.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.38
|0.44
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.40
|0.39
|0.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.54
|-0.56
|-0.81
|Other Income
|2.17
|0.65
|0.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.64
|0.09
|-0.15
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.64
|0.09
|-0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.64
|0.09
|-0.15
|Tax
|0.43
|0.02
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.21
|0.07
|-0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.21
|0.07
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|4.60
|4.60
|4.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.63
|0.15
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|2.63
|0.15
|-0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.63
|0.15
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|2.63
|0.15
|-0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited