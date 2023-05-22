English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ashok Alco-Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore, up 3897.22% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashok Alco-Chem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore in March 2023 up 3897.22% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2023 up 1412.46% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2023 up 1278.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

    Ashok Alco-Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.

    Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 91.24 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.81% returns over the last 6 months and 7.40% over the last 12 months.

    Ashok Alco-Chem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.186.390.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.186.390.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.926.120.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.380.440.16
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.400.390.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.54-0.56-0.81
    Other Income2.170.650.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.640.09-0.15
    Interest--0.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.640.09-0.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.640.09-0.15
    Tax0.430.02-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.210.07-0.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.210.07-0.09
    Equity Share Capital4.604.604.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.630.15-0.20
    Diluted EPS2.630.15-0.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.630.15-0.20
    Diluted EPS2.630.15-0.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Ashok Alco-Chem #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:25 am