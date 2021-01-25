MARKET NEWS

ARSS Infra Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 67.14 crore, up 5.21% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2021 / 03:36 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ARSS Infrastructure Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 67.14 crore in December 2020 up 5.21% from Rs. 63.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.91 crore in December 2020 down 614.04% from Rs. 6.85 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 47.94 crore in December 2020 down 2671.1% from Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2019.

ARSS Infra shares closed at 26.75 on January 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 101.13% returns over the last 6 months and 27.68% over the last 12 months.

Close
ARSS Infrastructure Projects
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations67.1447.9463.82
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations67.1447.9463.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials27.9819.7814.90
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks43.76-9.9223.99
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.143.065.03
Depreciation0.265.195.21
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses47.2744.0438.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-55.26-14.21-23.43
Other Income7.066.9416.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-48.20-7.27-6.94
Interest0.510.530.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-48.71-7.81-7.86
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-48.71-7.81-7.86
Tax0.30-0.74-2.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-49.01-7.07-5.48
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-49.01-7.07-5.48
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.090.04-1.37
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-48.91-7.03-6.85
Equity Share Capital22.7422.7422.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-21.51-3.09-3.01
Diluted EPS-21.51-3.09-3.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-21.51-3.09-3.01
Diluted EPS-21.51-3.09-3.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #ARSS Infra #ARSS Infrastructure Projects #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jan 25, 2021 03:33 pm

