ARSS Infra Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 67.14 crore, up 5.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.14 crore in December 2020 up 5.21% from Rs. 63.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.91 crore in December 2020 down 614.04% from Rs. 6.85 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 47.94 crore in December 2020 down 2671.1% from Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2019.

ARSS Infra shares closed at 26.75 on January 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 101.13% returns over the last 6 months and 27.68% over the last 12 months.