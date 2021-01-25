ARSS Infra Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 67.14 crore, up 5.21% Y-o-Y
January 25, 2021 / 03:36 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ARSS Infrastructure Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 67.14 crore in December 2020 up 5.21% from Rs. 63.82 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.91 crore in December 2020 down 614.04% from Rs. 6.85 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 47.94 crore in December 2020 down 2671.1% from Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2019.
ARSS Infra shares closed at 26.75 on January 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 101.13% returns over the last 6 months and 27.68% over the last 12 months.
|ARSS Infrastructure Projects
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|67.14
|47.94
|63.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|67.14
|47.94
|63.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.98
|19.78
|14.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|43.76
|-9.92
|23.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.14
|3.06
|5.03
|Depreciation
|0.26
|5.19
|5.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|47.27
|44.04
|38.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-55.26
|-14.21
|-23.43
|Other Income
|7.06
|6.94
|16.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-48.20
|-7.27
|-6.94
|Interest
|0.51
|0.53
|0.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-48.71
|-7.81
|-7.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-48.71
|-7.81
|-7.86
|Tax
|0.30
|-0.74
|-2.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-49.01
|-7.07
|-5.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-49.01
|-7.07
|-5.48
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.09
|0.04
|-1.37
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-48.91
|-7.03
|-6.85
|Equity Share Capital
|22.74
|22.74
|22.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.51
|-3.09
|-3.01
|Diluted EPS
|-21.51
|-3.09
|-3.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.51
|-3.09
|-3.01
|Diluted EPS
|-21.51
|-3.09
|-3.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
