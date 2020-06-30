Arshiya Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.06 crore, up 22.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:
Net Sales at Rs 60.06 crore in March 2020 up 22.25% from Rs. 49.13 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,078.88 crore in March 2020 down 23048.85% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.01 crore in March 2020 up 34.51% from Rs. 34.95 crore in March 2019.
Arshiya shares closed at 12.35 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.60% returns over the last 6 months and -30.03% over the last 12 months.
|Arshiya
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|60.06
|57.09
|49.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|60.06
|57.09
|49.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|12.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.70
|2.97
|4.47
|Depreciation
|3.55
|4.75
|3.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.11
|16.00
|1.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.70
|33.37
|27.00
|Other Income
|2.76
|4.22
|4.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.46
|37.59
|31.29
|Interest
|33.79
|33.66
|28.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.68
|3.92
|2.35
|Exceptional Items
|-1,077.52
|-1.70
|-7.01
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,067.85
|2.22
|-4.66
|Tax
|11.03
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,078.88
|2.22
|-4.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,078.88
|2.22
|-4.66
|Equity Share Capital
|51.62
|49.25
|48.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-42.42
|0.09
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-42.42
|0.09
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-42.42
|0.09
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-42.42
|0.09
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:15 am