Arshiya Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.06 crore, up 22.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.06 crore in March 2020 up 22.25% from Rs. 49.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,078.88 crore in March 2020 down 23048.85% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.01 crore in March 2020 up 34.51% from Rs. 34.95 crore in March 2019.

Arshiya shares closed at 12.35 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.60% returns over the last 6 months and -30.03% over the last 12 months.