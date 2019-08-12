Arshiya Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 75.20 crore, up 4.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.20 crore in June 2019 up 4.35% from Rs. 72.06 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 89.15 crore in June 2019 down 7.66% from Rs. 82.81 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.67 crore in June 2019 up 178.93% from Rs. 9.92 crore in June 2018.

Arshiya shares closed at 21.65 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.83% returns over the last 6 months and -62.58% over the last 12 months.