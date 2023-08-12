English
    Arihant Super Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 120.96 crore, up 35.93% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arihant Superstructures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 120.96 crore in June 2023 up 35.93% from Rs. 88.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.72 crore in June 2023 up 34.11% from Rs. 8.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.48 crore in June 2023 up 38.71% from Rs. 19.09 crore in June 2022.

    Arihant Super EPS has increased to Rs. 2.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.12 in June 2022.

    Arihant Super shares closed at 167.80 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.65% returns over the last 6 months and -5.78% over the last 12 months.

    Arihant Superstructures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations120.9665.3988.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations120.9665.3988.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.2262.7860.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.33-24.88-5.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.905.484.44
    Depreciation0.540.520.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.7612.0511.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.879.4418.01
    Other Income0.070.660.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.9410.1018.63
    Interest6.518.534.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.431.5713.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.431.5713.84
    Tax3.831.343.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.600.2310.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.600.2310.70
    Minority Interest-3.88-1.27-1.96
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.72-1.038.74
    Equity Share Capital41.1641.1641.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.85-0.252.12
    Diluted EPS2.85-0.252.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.85-0.252.12
    Diluted EPS2.85-0.252.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

