Arihant Super Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 120.96 crore, up 35.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.96 crore in June 2023 up 35.93% from Rs. 88.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.72 crore in June 2023 up 34.11% from Rs. 8.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.48 crore in June 2023 up 38.71% from Rs. 19.09 crore in June 2022.

Arihant Super EPS has increased to Rs. 2.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.12 in June 2022.

Arihant Super shares closed at 167.80 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.65% returns over the last 6 months and -5.78% over the last 12 months.