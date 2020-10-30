Arfin India Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 76.44 crore, down 5.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.44 crore in September 2020 down 5.78% from Rs. 81.13 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2020 down 47.23% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.85 crore in September 2020 down 19.7% from Rs. 6.04 crore in September 2019.

Arfin India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.22 in September 2019.

Arfin India shares closed at 34.50 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 14.81% returns over the last 6 months and -42.50% over the last 12 months.