Arfin India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.27 crore, down 11.31% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:02 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arfin India are:Net Sales at Rs 120.27 crore in December 2022 down 11.31% from Rs. 135.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2022 down 7.94% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.74 crore in December 2022 up 3.53% from Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2021.
Arfin India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.62 in December 2021.
|Arfin India shares closed at 23.75 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.17% returns over the last 6 months and 78.57% over the last 12 months.
|Arfin India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|120.27
|125.90
|135.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|120.27
|125.90
|135.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|101.19
|130.52
|107.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.53
|-24.95
|8.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.02
|2.11
|1.94
|Depreciation
|0.89
|0.89
|0.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.06
|11.58
|11.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.63
|5.75
|5.43
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.54
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.85
|6.29
|5.68
|Interest
|3.47
|3.53
|2.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.38
|2.76
|2.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.38
|2.76
|2.74
|Tax
|0.01
|0.15
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.38
|2.61
|2.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.38
|2.61
|2.58
|Equity Share Capital
|15.89
|15.89
|15.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|1.64
|1.62
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|1.64
|1.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|1.64
|1.62
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|1.64
|1.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited