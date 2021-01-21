Arfin India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 80.72 crore, down 22.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.72 crore in December 2020 down 22.14% from Rs. 103.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2020 up 16.6% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2020 down 45% from Rs. 7.20 crore in December 2019.

Arfin India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.68 in December 2019.

Arfin India shares closed at 60.95 on January 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 77.96% returns over the last 6 months and 9.52% over the last 12 months.