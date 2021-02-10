Archies Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.87 crore, down 52.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.87 crore in December 2020 down 52.12% from Rs. 41.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2020 up 125.3% from Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.83 crore in December 2020 down 36.7% from Rs. 12.37 crore in December 2019.

Archies EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.50 in December 2019.

Archies shares closed at 12.50 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.13% returns over the last 6 months and -28.57% over the last 12 months.