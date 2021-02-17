Archana Soft Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 64.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2020 down 64.86% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 75.84% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Archana Soft shares closed at 2.34 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.16% returns over the last 6 months