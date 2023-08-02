APTUS VALUE Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 254.54 crore, up 25.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 254.54 crore in June 2023 up 25.99% from Rs. 202.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.92 crore in June 2023 up 16.67% from Rs. 101.93 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.78 crore in June 2023 up 29.78% from Rs. 177.06 crore in June 2022.

APTUS VALUE EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2022.

APTUS VALUE shares closed at 267.90 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.57% returns over the last 6 months and -7.91% over the last 12 months.