English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    APTUS VALUE Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 254.54 crore, up 25.99% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aptus Value Housing Finance India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 254.54 crore in June 2023 up 25.99% from Rs. 202.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.92 crore in June 2023 up 16.67% from Rs. 101.93 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.78 crore in June 2023 up 29.78% from Rs. 177.06 crore in June 2022.

    APTUS VALUE EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2022.

    APTUS VALUE shares closed at 267.90 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.57% returns over the last 6 months and -7.91% over the last 12 months.

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations254.54253.92202.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations254.54253.92202.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.5130.6621.66
    Depreciation1.951.511.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.899.677.32
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.097.494.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax223.10204.60167.37
    Other Income4.736.368.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax227.83210.96175.40
    Interest76.0069.9745.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax151.83140.98129.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax151.83140.98129.55
    Tax32.9131.4827.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities118.92109.50101.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period118.92109.50101.93
    Equity Share Capital99.6199.6199.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.392.202.05
    Diluted EPS2.382.192.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.392.202.05
    Diluted EPS2.382.192.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #APTUS VALUE #Aptus Value Housing Finance India #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #Results
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!