    Aptech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 178.46 crore, up 175.66% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aptech are:Net Sales at Rs 178.46 crore in March 2023 up 175.66% from Rs. 64.74 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.35 crore in March 2023 up 30.55% from Rs. 25.55 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.99 crore in March 2023 up 218.17% from Rs. 11.94 crore in March 2022.
    Aptech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.24 in March 2022.Aptech shares closed at 483.10 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.09% returns over the last 6 months and 95.39% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations178.46117.4664.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations178.46117.4664.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.450.350.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.050.130.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.9416.2414.49
    Depreciation1.731.471.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses124.1478.0740.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.2421.207.87
    Other Income3.012.832.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.2624.0310.12
    Interest0.13--0.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.1324.0310.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.1324.0310.08
    Tax2.776.26-15.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.3517.7725.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.3517.7725.55
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.3517.7725.55
    Equity Share Capital41.4141.4041.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.064.296.24
    Diluted EPS8.054.286.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.064.296.24
    Diluted EPS8.054.286.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

