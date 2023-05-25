Aptech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 178.46 crore, up 175.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aptech are:Net Sales at Rs 178.46 crore in March 2023 up 175.66% from Rs. 64.74 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.35 crore in March 2023 up 30.55% from Rs. 25.55 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.99 crore in March 2023 up 218.17% from Rs. 11.94 crore in March 2022.
Aptech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.24 in March 2022.
|Aptech shares closed at 483.10 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.09% returns over the last 6 months and 95.39% over the last 12 months.
|Aptech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|178.46
|117.46
|64.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|178.46
|117.46
|64.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.45
|0.35
|0.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.05
|0.13
|0.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.94
|16.24
|14.49
|Depreciation
|1.73
|1.47
|1.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|124.14
|78.07
|40.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.24
|21.20
|7.87
|Other Income
|3.01
|2.83
|2.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.26
|24.03
|10.12
|Interest
|0.13
|--
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|36.13
|24.03
|10.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|36.13
|24.03
|10.08
|Tax
|2.77
|6.26
|-15.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|33.35
|17.77
|25.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|33.35
|17.77
|25.55
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|33.35
|17.77
|25.55
|Equity Share Capital
|41.41
|41.40
|41.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.06
|4.29
|6.24
|Diluted EPS
|8.05
|4.28
|6.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.06
|4.29
|6.24
|Diluted EPS
|8.05
|4.28
|6.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited