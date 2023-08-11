English
    Apollo Hospital Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,417.80 crore, up 16.39% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apollo Hospitals Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,417.80 crore in June 2023 up 16.39% from Rs. 3,795.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.60 crore in June 2023 down 47.46% from Rs. 317.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 537.20 crore in June 2023 up 6% from Rs. 506.80 crore in June 2022.

    Apollo Hospital EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 22.05 in June 2022.

    Apollo Hospital shares closed at 4,922.50 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.46% returns over the last 6 months and 8.97% over the last 12 months.

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,417.804,302.203,795.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,417.804,302.203,795.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials580.80487.96612.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,686.701,749.801,354.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.70-3.57-15.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost591.80590.75447.42
    Depreciation166.90159.06147.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,048.80989.11905.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax342.10329.09342.96
    Other Income28.2016.3516.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax370.30345.44359.02
    Interest106.2095.4192.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax264.10250.03266.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax264.10250.03266.30
    Tax96.60107.96-69.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities167.50142.07335.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period167.50142.07335.80
    Minority Interest-6.80-1.12-6.67
    Share Of P/L Of Associates5.903.57-12.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates166.60144.52317.11
    Equity Share Capital71.8971.8971.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.5910.0522.05
    Diluted EPS11.5910.0522.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.5910.0522.05
    Diluted EPS11.5910.0522.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
