    APM Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 78.43 crore, down 11.38% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 06:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for APM Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 78.43 crore in March 2023 down 11.38% from Rs. 88.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2023 down 46.55% from Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.86 crore in March 2023 down 32.57% from Rs. 8.69 crore in March 2022.

    APM Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.15 in March 2022.

    APM Industries shares closed at 52.62 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.37% returns over the last 6 months and 28.19% over the last 12 months.

    APM Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations78.4387.1288.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations78.4387.1288.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials48.2456.9549.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.77-10.392.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.0314.3112.71
    Depreciation1.791.751.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.7417.7316.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.406.776.33
    Other Income0.670.250.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.077.027.01
    Interest0.550.320.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.526.706.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.526.706.39
    Tax1.042.061.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.484.644.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.484.644.64
    Equity Share Capital4.324.324.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.152.152.15
    Diluted EPS1.152.152.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.152.152.15
    Diluted EPS1.152.152.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    
    #APM Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
    first published: May 16, 2023 05:54 pm