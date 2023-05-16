APM Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 78.43 crore, down 11.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.43 crore in March 2023 down 11.38% from Rs. 88.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2023 down 46.55% from Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.86 crore in March 2023 down 32.57% from Rs. 8.69 crore in March 2022.

APM Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.15 in March 2022.

APM Industries shares closed at 52.62 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.37% returns over the last 6 months and 28.19% over the last 12 months.