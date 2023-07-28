Apar Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,505.65 crore, up 24.01% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,474.47 3,778.36 2,817.15 Other Operating Income 31.18 30.98 9.82 Total Income From Operations 3,505.65 3,809.34 2,826.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,574.50 2,710.43 2,204.78 Purchase of Traded Goods 47.66 19.31 15.06 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.04 12.44 -77.33 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 60.89 66.13 44.98 Depreciation 24.09 24.17 22.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 488.59 600.26 433.08 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 306.88 376.60 184.38 Other Income 15.72 12.19 6.44 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 322.60 388.79 190.82 Interest 64.12 74.46 59.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 258.48 314.33 131.71 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 258.48 314.33 131.71 Tax 65.10 79.51 33.36 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 193.38 234.82 98.35 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 193.38 234.82 98.35 Equity Share Capital 38.27 38.27 38.27 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 50.53 61.36 25.70 Diluted EPS 50.53 61.36 25.70 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 50.53 61.36 25.70 Diluted EPS 50.53 61.36 25.70 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited