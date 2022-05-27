Ansal Propertie Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 378.70 crore, up 13.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 378.70 crore in March 2022 up 13.63% from Rs. 333.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2022 down 600% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.72 crore in March 2022 down 29.54% from Rs. 20.89 crore in March 2021.

Ansal Propertie shares closed at 13.70 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.13% returns over the last 6 months and 126.45% over the last 12 months.